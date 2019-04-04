Region 10 gets marine ambulance

With the provision of a larger water ambulance to serve residents along the Berbice River, those in Region 10 will now be able to gain quicker access to emergency healthcare.

The river vehicle is equipped with all necessary medical supplies, including monitors, oxygen tanks and stretchers, among other items.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the availability of this new water ambulance, which also carries a 200-horsepower engine, means that travelling time will be cut, and residents can be transported from communities within the Berbice River, directly to the main hospital in Linden, rather than having to first be taken to the Kwakwani Hospital, from which they are usually then transported by land to the Linden Hospital Complex…..