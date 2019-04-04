‘Think Green’ launches house-to-house data collection in Amelia’s Ward

The ‘Think Green’ Steering Committee, a subsidiary of the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LMTC), has launched its data collection project in Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release, the committee chairman, Lawrence Simon explained that the project mission is to establish an information bank, especially of the youth so that they can be contacted in the eventuality of job openings, scholarship openings and training opportunities.

“The information collected will help us to better plan the way forward as it relates to all residents within our constituency, for example, let us say some job openings are available we can check our data, contact those persons and make representation for same, like a scholarship or training, availability of loans or grants etc,” Simon was quoted as saying…..