NABI, T&T firm win contract to build Exxon Ogle HQ

NABI/KCL Oilfield Construction Services Guyana yesterday announced that it has been awarded the contract to build the new office facilities of Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) at Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

A release from the joint venture company said that the state-of-the-art Campus will be constructed on a green field 15-acre site, comprising two buildings, associated infrastructure and a net zero energy footprint.

The release said that NABI/KCL Oilfield Construction Services Guyana is a Guyanese-led joint venture of NABI Construction Inc. (Guyana) and Kee-Chanona Limited (Trinidad and Tobago), headquartered in Georgetown, Guyana.

The release said the companies were “honoured to undertake this prestigious project for ExxonMobil Guyana and commend the emphasis on local content. We stand committed to growing local companies while delivering this project in accordance with the standards of Safety and Quality that the company is synonymous with.”….