Updated: City’s water supply restored after major transmission main breakage

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has advised that a major breakage of a transmission main, located between the Bank of Guyana and the National Library, was responsible for the disruption of the water supply to Georgetown’s residents.

In a brief statement, GWI said the transmission main has been replaced and the supply of water to city residents has been restored.

Earlier, GWI advised that technicians were working to replace the broken main and restore water to residents within the swiftest possible time.

“The break is due to an aged infrastructure network which has weakened over the years,” it explained.