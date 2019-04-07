Police Force hosts career fair for ‘A’ Division youth groups

Sixteen police youth groups yesterday participated in various activities at a Career Day fair hosted by the Guyana Police Force.

At least 1,000 youths from the youth groups of the ‘A’ Division were present at the event, which was held at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

The fair started off with a variety of performances, which included skits, dances and recitals, done by the youths from the various youth groups. Each child was attired in clothing representing the profession they intend on pursuing in the future. One child, who was dressed as a farmer, told this newspaper that her father, who is a farmer, is a great inspiration to her, hence her choice of attire…..