City probing robbery at East Ruimveldt daycare

The City Constabulary is investigating a robbery which occurred at the East Ruimveldt daycare last Thursday.

According to acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Munroe a security guard employed by the council to secure the location was beaten and robbed of several personal items including his motorcycle.

She noted that the incident is currently being investigated and a report would be submitted to the full council as soon as it is completed.

Harry-Munroe also announced at yesterday’s statutory meeting that following a joint services job fair last Saturday the chronically understaffed Constabulary has received approximately 50 applications.