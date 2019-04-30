Brazil’s Petrobras presents strategic plan for oil and gas sector

Representatives of the majority-state-owned Brazilian oil company, Petrobras yesterday presented a five-year strategic plan for Guyana’s oil and gas industry, which includes technical assistance, export and import services and training, according to a statement from the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The plan was presented to Minister Dawn Hastings-Williams, under her new portfolio as Minister of State, during a courtesy call in the Ministry of the Presidency’s boardroom, DPI said.

Petrobras has been riddled with serious corruption in the last few years and the government here has been warned to proceed with extreme caution in relations with the company…..