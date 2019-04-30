Top Cop meets with Nations School Director on shooting probe

Commissioner of Police Leslie James yesterday met with School of the Nations Director Dr Brian O’Toole, who was shot in January in an attack at his home, for a discussion on the ongoing investigation.

The meeting was held yesterday morning at the Commissioner’s Conference Room, at Force Headquarters, Eve Leary.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the way forward in the matter and to clear up some “misunderstandings.”

A joint press conference will be held by the two men at 6pm today, when the media will be updated on the investigation…..