Youth gets community service for one-gramme ganja possession

A 23-year-old man was on Tuesday ordered to perform two weeks of community service after he admitted to having one gramme of cannabis in his possession.

Odingo Haywood pleaded “guilty with explanation” to the charge, which stated that on April 28th, 2019, at Brickdam, he had one gramme of cannabis in his possession.

According to Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield, on the day in question at about 9.30 pm, Haywood was seen riding a bicycle in the vicinity of Demico and was subsequently stopped and searched by ranks who identified themselves as policemen to Haywood.

During the search, a small transparent bag, filled with leaves, seeds and stems, was found in one of Haywood’s pockets. He was subsequently arrested…..