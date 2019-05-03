Cummings assumes Foreign Affairs portfolio

In a surprise move, Dr Karen Cummings has been appointed as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Cummings, who had been serving as Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, was one of four ministers who took the oath of office yesterday before President David Granger and he urged them to “fulfil their obligations at all times.”

Cummings takes up the new post as a result of the departure of former minister Carl Greenidge, who was forced to resign due to him being a dual citizen.

On April 25th, Granger had announced that Dawn Hastings-Williams, Hemraj Rajkumar and Tabitha Sarabo-Halley would serve as Minister of State in the Ministry of the Presidency, Minister of Business and Minister of the Public Service in the Ministry of the Presidency, respectively. ….