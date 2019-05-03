Energy dep’t seeking accounting specialist to advise on cost recovery for oil sector

An accounting specialist is being sought to advise the Department of Energy (DoE) on the management of cost recovery claims by operators in the oil and gas sector.

According to Terms of Reference (ToR) published on the Ministry of the Presidency’s website for “Consulting Services for Oil and Gas Accounting Specialist,” the consultancy is part of the World Bank-supported Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project, which is intended to support the enhancement of legal and institutional frameworks and the strengthening of the capacity of key institutions to manage the oil and gas sector in Guyana.

Verifying cost recovery claims from oil companies is a key endeavour as it will impact on profit made available each year to Guyana. An earlier government ad for a consultant on auditing recovery expenses had been heavily criticized by analysts…..