GGMC, cops launch operation to remove illegal miners from Romanex concession

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), with the support of the police, has commenced an operation to remove illegal miners from the Romanex concession at Marudi, in Region Nine.

The removal of the miners is intended to facilitate the conduct of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), which is required by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in order for Romanex to begin mining operations.

Sources indicated that a GGMC team upon arrival at the Marudi Mountains last Wednesday told the members of the Rupununi Miners Association (RMA) and other local miners to remove all mining equipment and leave the Romanex concession. They were told to relocate to the mining plot which was allotted to them last year by the GGMC…..