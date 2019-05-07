Banks Beer in short supply after brewery glitch

There is currently a shortage of Banks Beer on the market after the Banks DIH brewery experienced an issue sometime last week, sources said.

Stabroek News received reports of the Banks DIH Brewery being down since sometime last week. There were also reports on social media about the shortage of the company’s premier beer – Banks –which has resulted in price increases.

A source close to the company’s operations confirmed with Stabroek News last night that the brewery experienced a fault sometime last week and would not be in operation until the middle of this week.

Currently, a spare part for the brewery is currently being sourced and imported from Germany and is expected to arrive here by today.