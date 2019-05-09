Leyland Lucas, Verlyn Klass appointed to utilities commission

President David Granger yesterday swore in two persons to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), a body which he described as the “guardian of the public interest.”

The appointment of Dr. Leyland Lucas and Verlyn Klass became necessary following the departure of Maurice Solomon, who demitted office last December at the end of his term.

During the swearing in ceremony held at the Ministry of the Presidency, Granger stressed the importance of the Com-mission and later urged it to ensure that citizens have access to “safe, adequate, efficient, reasonable and non-discriminatory”, public utility services…..