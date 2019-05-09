Moblissa youths to be integrated into hinterland employment programme

The Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HEYS) programme will soon be available to Moblissa youths, Minister within the Ministry of the Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe has announced.

In a Region 10 release, it was related that the programme, which provides training to youths for a year before they are encouraged to venture off and start their own businesses, will be introduced to the community during the third instalment of the programme, scheduled for later this year or early next year.

The release stated that some 300 young people from the community will benefit from the initiative, which will provide them with a $30,000 monthly stipend while they receive entrepreneurial training, to assist them with transportation and the purchase of needed supplies. Participants will also receive a $50,000 grant, which will go toward the establishment of their business…..