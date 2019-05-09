Guyana News

Several injured after Route 42 minibus topples on East Bank Public Road

By
The Route 42 minibus which toppled along the Diamond, East Bank Demerara Public Road yesterday morning.

Several passengers were injured yesterday morning, after the Route 42 minibus in which they were travelling toppled along the Diamond, East Bank Demerara Public Road.

The accident occurred around 7 am, in front of Courts’ Diamond outlet.

Reports reaching Stabroek News indicate that the minibus was heading to Georgetown, when the driver reportedly lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the bus toppling…..

