GuySuCo on way to achieving first crop target

Having harvested 91% of its crop, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has found itself on track to achieving its first crop target of 33,863 tonnes of sugar, the company’s Corporate Communications Manager, Audreyanna Thomas says.

Thomas provided Stabroek News with figures for the sugar company’s performance for their first crop of the year, revealing that they have so far produced 30,905 tonnes of sugar across the industry. The current government has shut four estates so the first crop output is low compared to previous years.

For that first crop figure, the Albion Estate has produced 15,462 tonnes of sugar out of its targeted 18,511 tonnes, while the Blairmont Estate has produced 8,879 tonnes of sugar, surpassing its target of 7,955 tonnes…..