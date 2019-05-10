Moruca residents seek gov’t intervention to settle mining lands dispute

Residents of Chinese Landing, an indigenous community in the Moruca-sub region, Region One, yesterday renewed their call on government to bring an end to a decades-old land dispute between their community and medium-scale miner, Wayne Vieira.

Calls for a settlement of the land dispute come days after a team of three Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) officers visited the community and halted mining operations conducted by residents.

Supported by wardens from the Ministry of Natural Resources and ranks of the Guyana Police Force, the team, headed by Michael Howard, a senior officer at the GGMC, entered the area on May 1, halted mining operations and dismantled camps…..