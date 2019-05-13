$1B in land sales on SARA’s radar – Deputy Director

In addition to the preparation of more civil recovery proceedings in relation to the lands allocated at `Pradoville 2’ under the previous PPP/C administration, the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) is currently preparing two other land sale matters which have a combined value of close to $1 billion.

This is according to the agency’s Deputy Director Aubrey Heath-Retmeyer, who said that he could not release much details on the matters at this point. He prefers that they be filed first before he speaks of the cases in-depth.

Speaking to Stabroek News at his Main Street office, Heath-Retmeyer said that one of the matters involves a significant land sale in Region Four to the tune of at least $800 million…..