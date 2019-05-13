Qualfon wins Caribbean Export awards

Business process outsourcing (BPO) company, Qualfon won two awards last week at the Caribbean Export Development Agency biennial conference in Curacao.
A release from the Ministry of Public Telecommunications said that Guyana was represented by Minister Cathy Hughes. The theme was ‘Outsource to the Caribbean’.
The release said that Caribbean Export partnered with the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) and the Government of Curacao to bring together over 300 representatives of BPO companies, telecommunications companies, training institutions, regional Governments, and industry leaders from the Caribbean, Mexico, Colombia, the USA, the Netherlands and Canada. ….
Comments