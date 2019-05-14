West Coast Berbice pensioner found floating in trench

The body of a West Coast Berbice pensioner was found yesterday at the back of Number 29 Village, West Coast Berbice, floating in a canal.

Dead is Michael Christopher London, 70, of Lot 546 School Street, Number 29 Village, West Coast Berbice.

According to the deceased’s daughter, Janet Koomcharran, she received a message around 8 am yesterday that her father’s body was spotted in a canal located a short distance away from his home.

She said that she immediately rushed to the scene, where she observed her father’s face down in the canal, with his tongue protruding and his eye heavily swollen.

The family is calling for a thorough investigation to be conducted, as to some extent, they suspect foul play.

The pensioner was last seen boarding a bus to head to his daughter-in-law’s residence on Sunday afternoon.

He leaves to mourn eight children.