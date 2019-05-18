Man found guilty of manslaughter in cricket bat case

Johnathan Budhan now faces sentencing after a jury yesterday afternoon convicted him for the unlawful killing of Deonarine Manbodh whom he hit with a cricket bat.

While the 12-member jury unanimously acquitted him on the capital offence, he was found guilty on the lesser count of manslaughter, in a proportion of 10 to 2.

On defence attorney Nigel Hughes’ request, however, Justice Navindra Singh has deferred Budhan’s sentencing to June 7th, to facilitate the preparation and presentation of a probation report.

After the announcement that he had been found not guilty on the charge of murder, Budhan sighed in visible relief, but this did not last long as the jury foreman moments after announced the manslaughter conviction.

The young man cried uncontrollably as he exited the courtroom, as did his many relatives who were present…..