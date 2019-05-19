Guyana News

Brazilian woman dies after ATV overturns on Cuyuni trail

Marinete Teixeira

A Brazilian national lost her life on Friday morning, after the ATV she was travelling on overturned as it was passing a pickup on the Sand Hill trail, Cuyuni District.

Marinete Teixeira, 45, sustained injuries about her body including to her head during the incident which occurred around 11 am on Friday.

She was rushed to the Bartica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival…..

