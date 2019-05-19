Brazilian woman dies after ATV overturns on Cuyuni trail

A Brazilian national lost her life on Friday morning, after the ATV she was travelling on overturned as it was passing a pickup on the Sand Hill trail, Cuyuni District.
Marinete Teixeira, 45, sustained injuries about her body including to her head during the incident which occurred around 11 am on Friday.
She was rushed to the Bartica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments