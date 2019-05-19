Changing children’s lives through loving foster care

Ten years ago, already a mother of six children – three boys and three girls – Jocelyn Williams decided to become a foster parent; the experiences have not all been good, but it is a decision she does not regret and she plans to continue fostering for as long as she is allowed.

Her introduction to the process is one she will remember forever as the first child she fostered was a five-day-old baby who was abandoned in the hospital at birth.

Over the years, she has fostered seven children and is among 118 parents who have fostered 174 since the Child Care and Protection Agency introduced this form of parenting in 2010.

“God has given me that gift,” an enthusiastic Williams told the Sunday Stabroek in an interview when she was asked about the motivation to becoming a foster parent to children of all ages and ethnicity…..