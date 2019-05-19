Guyana News

Ogle businessman on quest to reduce domestic violence rates

The graphic design which was placed at the back of Randy Shephard’s car as he embarks on a campaign to reduce domestic violence rates.

Aiming to reduce troubling domestic violence rates, an Ogle, East Coast Demerara businessman has embarked on a campaign to sensitise men on the issue and its consequences.

Randy Shephard yesterday told the Sunday Stabroek that it was the case of Zaila Sugrim that prompted his decision.

 “…It is to sensitise men that the road that they are taking, it’s not the right path to go. Our women are important, we need them. At the end of the day, you leave somebody without a daughter, somebody without a mother, somebody without a sister,” Shephard said…..

