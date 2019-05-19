Ogle businessman on quest to reduce domestic violence rates

Aiming to reduce troubling domestic violence rates, an Ogle, East Coast Demerara businessman has embarked on a campaign to sensitise men on the issue and its consequences.

Randy Shephard yesterday told the Sunday Stabroek that it was the case of Zaila Sugrim that prompted his decision.

“…It is to sensitise men that the road that they are taking, it’s not the right path to go. Our women are important, we need them. At the end of the day, you leave somebody without a daughter, somebody without a mother, somebody without a sister,” Shephard said…..