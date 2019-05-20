Proposed designs for Hospitality Institute presented to Ministry

The consultancy firm of Deen + Partners Architects in association with Consulting Engineers Partnership (CEP) and Leverage Consulting Engineers through its principal, Mohamed Deen Kamaludeen, presented two concept designs on Friday for the soon-to-be constructed Hospitality Institute.

According to a Ministry of Education (MoE) release, the institute will be built on a 2.5-acre plot of land in the Providence area and its objective is to prepare citizens for the local hospitality sector in keeping with the best practices in the region.

During the power point presentation which was held at the Ministry’s boardroom in Brickdam, George-town, and witnessed by the Permanent Secretary, Adele Clarke and Chief Education Officer, Dr Marcel Hutson, along with representatives from the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kamaludeen explained that the first concept has three blocks…..