West Demerara taxi driver found dead, car missing

A West Demerara taxi driver was yesterday morning found dead with her head partially submerged in a trench among a clump of bushes at Lust-en-Rust, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and the car she drove is missing

Dead is Indira Bipat called `Jenny’, 47, a mother of two of Samaroo Dam, Klien-Pouderoyen, WBD. The vehicle she drove, a silver Toyota Axio with registration number PXX 4114, is missing. Her family believes that Bipat was the victim of a carjacking.

The woman’s corpse was discovered by residents of the community yesterday morning at around 7. The body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. ….