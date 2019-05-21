Broken pole, burnt hardware among causes of East Coast power disruptions

Large sections of the East Coast of Demerara suffered long hours without electricity yesterday, after the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) experienced a number of technical issues.

According to a post on their Facebook page, made around 9:30 am, the company related that customers from North Sophia to Success experienced an interruption to their supply of electricity due to a feeder trip, while customers from Victoria to Mahaicony also experienced an interruption due to burnt line hardware on the network.

The company said that due to the inclement weather, their efforts to perform remedial work was partially hindered….