Residents of Black Bush Polder yesterday told Stabroek News that they “slept sound” on Sunday evening, after B Division’s lawmen moved into the backlands and killed three suspected bandits during a shootout that afternoon.

The residents thanked the Berbice police, who they said had done a good job and of whom they were proud. “We does tell them police them na do nothing but when they do thing like that we a proud of them. Them make we sleep sound Sunday and na worry if anything go happen, them cool down this whole Black Bush,” Seenarine, a resident told Stabroek News. “We sleeping sound now,” he stressed.

Another resident, Otis Mc Donald of Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, stated that initially, residents heard that three men were shot and killed in the Johanna backlands, but it was after they arrived on the scene that they learnt that the men were suspected to be bandits. “We feel more relax and comfortable. Them police did a very good job, we need them to do more like this,” he stated…..