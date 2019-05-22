Another shutdown hits Demerara-Berbice power system

The Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) experienced a shutdown yesterday at approximately 07:55 hrs, according to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

According to a GPL statement yesterday, this was due to loss of generation capacity, which may have originated at the Kingston 1 Plant which was at the time supplying in excess of 11 MW. As a result of the simultaneous failure of the software that records operating parameters at this plant, more investigation is required, GPL said.

Incremental power restoration began around 08:15 hrs along sections of the East Bank Demerara and central Georgetown with continuation into all remaining areas in both counties. The last area was repowered at 09:38hrs…..