Guyana News

Another shutdown hits Demerara-Berbice power system

The Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) experienced a shutdown yesterday at approximately 07:55 hrs, according to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

According to a GPL statement yesterday, this was due to loss of generation capacity, which may have originated at the Kingston 1 Plant which was at the time supplying in excess of 11 MW. As a result of the simultaneous failure of the software that records operating parameters at this plant, more investigation is required, GPL said.

Incremental power restoration began around 08:15 hrs along sections of the East Bank Demerara and central Georgetown with continuation into all remaining areas in both counties. The last area was repowered at 09:38hrs…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Police probing death of porter who allegedly fell from lorry

Police probing death of porter who allegedly fell from lorry

By

Miner remanded over attempted murder of manager

By

Cook remanded over possession of cannabis

By

Comments

Trending