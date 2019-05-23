Drainage of flood-prone city areas good, as pumps functioning well

As the May/June rainy season continues, increasing the rate of flooding in some areas, City Chief Engineer Colvern Venture, has assured that all of the city’s pumps are functioning, and that the drainage rate in most areas is good.

Around Georgetown, after rainfall, water would normally settle on roadways, however, the water in some areas would recede just hours after the rain stops.

After yesterday’s early morning downpour, some areas around the city were flooded, with some streets completely hidden by water. However, just hours later, the roads were visible, though water in the drains were a bit higher than normal…..