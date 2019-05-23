Oil consultant not employed by ExxonMobil – Dr Bynoe

Director of the Department of Energy (DoE), Dr. Mark Bynoe, has rejected the claim published in the May 17th edition of the Kaieteur News that Oil Consultant Dr Michael Warner, who was hired to complete Guyana’s draft Local Content Policy, is employed by ExxonMobil. Dr Bynoe stressed that his hiring was done through a fair and transparent process.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), Kaieteur News in an article titled, “Sole sourced or open tender? Questions surface over contract awarded to ExxonMobil’s employee,” stated that “Dr. Warner is an employee of DAI, the contractor engaged by ExxonMobil to manage the Local Content Centre for Development.”

The DoE is rejecting this statement as false and stated that it is yet another indication that the Kaieteur News rushed to publication instead of first checking its facts…..