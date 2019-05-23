Police inspector held in custody for several hours after insulting magistrate

Police Inspector, 18438 Prem Narine, who was sentenced yesterday to a week in prison for insulting a magistrate was freed after several hours in custody following an order by the Chief Justice.

Narine was before Magistrate Rhondell Weaver testifying in the matter against convict Mohammed Ali, who is on trial for defrauding a businessman of over $2 million in phone credit by impersonating the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

During Narine’s testimony, a request was made by him to the magistrate to refresh his memory from his statement, which was granted. After refreshing himself from his statement, sometime later, Narine once again asked to be refreshed. This request was denied by the magistrate, which angered Narine…..