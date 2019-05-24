Court withdraws rape charge against technician

A rape charge against a technician was on Tuesday withdrawn based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), as the complainant wished to offer no evidence.

The charge alleged that Brian Parris, on August 24, 2018, engaged in sexual penetration with a woman without her consent.

On May 21, in a private hearing, the charge against Parris was withdrawn after Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that the complainant no longer wished to offer evidence against the accused.

It was noted that based on advice from the DPP, the charge would be withdrawn.