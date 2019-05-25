National awards conferred by President on 77

President David Granger yesterday conferred an additional 77 persons with National Awards in recognition of their contribution to Guyana’s development.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony held at the National Cultural Centre last evening, Granger stressed that the individual achievements of the 77 in fields such as academia, business, charity, defence, health, faith and security have “strengthened the motherland.”

He noted that citizens’ contribution to society; their participation in National Development and their personal accomplishments are central to a country’s progress.

“Citizens whose service reflect the values of identity, integrity and loyalty help to make Guyana a better place. They deserve to be accorded the recognition of the state and respect of the nation,” the president explained, adding that the Awards are part of a National Honours system which embodies the nation’s values and are tangible tokens of the respect a grateful nation can bestow on its worthy citizens.

“These express appreciation for selfless service; encourage emulation and extoll the success of the recipients,” he explained.

One such recipient is Shameza Baksh a teacher of Islamic studies who received the Medal of Service.

Baksh told Stabroek News that her 20 years in education have shown her the value of being present.

“It is amazing how you can make an impact in somebody’s life if you are just there,” she said explaining that often you don’t recognize this impact until one of these persons reaches out to you.

She shared that story of a former student who reached out a few months ago just to say “hi to someone who gave him a grounding he is proud of.”

“It amazing the impact you have just by being there not by giving money but by giving a little bit of time,” she said marvelling that some of her new students are the offspring of those she taught in the past.

“It is an honour…it’s rewarding to be recognized for any hard work. As a Muslim I believe that being recognized by God is most important but this too is an honour,” an excited Baksh shared.

Similarly pleased is Genevieve Whyte-Nedd who was awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement. Eight years ago Whyte-Nedd ended 40 years in the education sector and retired as Deputy Chief Education Officer though at the time she had been acting as the Chief Education Officer for several years.

“I feel happy to know that after retirement I can be honoured by my country. I know I worked very hard,” she told Stabroek News while expressing gratitude to the person or committee who nominated her for the honour.

Having started in education at the tender age of 15, Whyte-Nedd is now happy to sit back and see initiatives she instituted working to improve the literacy and numeracy of Guyanese pupils.

She is most proud of the Interactive Radio Instruction (IRI) initiative which includes the national numeracy programme for Primary schools and Broadcast to Schools.

“Those are rich programnes I want to see continue. We have to modernize education and I am certain that the teams which followed me will do what’s necessary,” she said.

Sparman

After a lifetime in the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) retired Divisional Commander Compton Sparman, recipient of the Disciplined Services Medal, is certain of his future.

“I always say the amount of heat you face as a firefighter when you die there is no way you can go to hell,” Sparman joked with reporters following yesterday ceremony.

He explained that after 36 years with the GFS he is pleased to be acknowledged by the service which had to submit his name for the honour and by the government and people of Guyana.

Sparman who joined the job in 1982 at 18 years of age said he never wanted to do anything else with his life and is certain that if he were to have another life he would be a firefighter once again.

“Since I was lil boy I liked excitement and in a fire situation there is excitement but you have to be disciplined and controlled in the midst of that excitement to stop the spread of the fire to save lives and property,” he explained.

According to the veteran officer two large fires live in his memory because they almost took his life.

The first in the 1980’s saw him and another firefighter named Jerome Sankar trapped for five to 10 minutes in the burning textile mills.

With the cotton smoking and the pump engines running the other firefighter could neither see nor hear them so they had to choose to rescue themselves.

“We jumped from one part to another and were eventually rescued. He suffered greatly and I was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation and was back again because that fire lasted several days,” Sparman shared.

He also spoke of the 1997 Regent Street fire when a furniture stored burned to the ground.

“We were trying to prevent the fire from reaching GuyOil gas station and I was on the hose when the pressure cause it to hit me in my left eye. I was taken to hospital and referred to the eye specialist but I went back,” he explained stressing that as a firefighter it “brings you joy when persons are in distress or call for help and you can answer.”