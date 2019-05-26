City Chamber hopes new GPL Board brings relief from power outages

With the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the Guyana Power and Light (GPL), the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is hoping that there would be some relief from frequent power outages.

Head of the GCCI, Nicholas Boyer, told the Sunday Stabroek that while his organisation has no data on the actual effect of power outages on businesses, he is certain it “doesn’t have a positive impact.”

“When you have consistent power interruptions that have accompanied power surges, you know there will be problems. Some businesses don’t have generators and therefore can’t operate during power outages and others will record some damage to equipment and with that damage, unplanned expenditure on repair,” he said…..