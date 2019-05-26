US ready to help ensure all Guyanese benefit from oil resources

On behalf of the US government, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has congratulated Guyana on its 53rd independence anniversary being celebrated today and said that the US is ready to assist to ensure all Guyanese benefit from the country’s oil resources.

“The United States and Guyana have been friends and partners for decades, and we commend and encourage Guyana’s continued leadership on matters of regional concern,” he said, while adding that the American Chamber of Commerce-Guyana continues to create trade partnerships and opportunities, resulting in greater prosperity for both countries.

“As Guyana looks toward production of its oil resources, the United States stands ready to assist to ensure all Guyanese will benefit,” Pompeo said, adding further that the United States looks forward to a future of strong ties and collaboration based on shared democratic values.

He stated that the United States joins in celebrating Guyana’s diversity, freedom, and natural beauty. “On behalf of the citizens of the United States, I wish the citizens of Guyana a prosperous year and a happy Independence Day celebration,” he said.