Barber training for persons with disabilities

The Open Doors Centre earlier this month commenced stage two of its Beauty Care programme with three of its male students set to receive training in the field of barbering.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, the programme which is fully funded by the Ministry of Public Health, will be held at Kevin’s Reflections Beauty Salon and Barbering School. The students will undergo training in the fundamental techniques of barbering for ten weeks.

Kevin’s Reflections Beauty Salon and Barbering School is located in West Ruimveldt in Georgetown and is home to a beauty salon and barbershop as well as a cosmetology school and a barbering academy…..