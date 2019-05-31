Cops question ‘person of interest’ in Brian O’Toole shooting

The Guyana Police Force yesterday interviewed a “person of interest” in the January shooting of School of the Nations Director Dr. Brian O’Toole.

O’Toole told Stabroek News yesterday that he was informed that the police had arrested an individual, whom he named, and were interviewing him. However, the Crime Chief, Deputy Police Commissioner Lyndon Alves, maintained that there had not yet been an arrest. “There is a young man, a person of interest, that is being interviewed,” he told this newspaper.

O’Toole, whose left hand was left paralysed as a result of the shooting, noted that the person currently being questioned was the child he had initially identified and in his opinion is a person who was involved in his shooting.

“Various bits of ‘proof’ have been provided that he was out of the country at the time. I have seen ‘proof’ from the immigration office that he travelled out of the country before the incident but it’s one thing to pull the trigger [and] another to be involved in organising,” he explained…..