Jamaican jailed for sharing obscene video

A Jamaican national was yesterday sentenced to a year in prison after he admitted to publicly sharing an obscene video.

Anthony Lynch was sentenced to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge which alleged that on January 1st, 2019, at Lot 20 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he knowingly or without justification, exposed for public viewing, an obscene video, intending to corrupt public morals.

Prosecutor Sanj Singh stated that Lynch shared the video with a number of persons on WhatsApp, including the victim’s relative.

While Lynch was sentenced to prison after his guilty plea, he pleaded not guilty to two other charges, which were also read by the presiding magistrate, Leron Daly, in a city court. It was alleged that on January 7th, 2019, at Eve Leary, Georgetown, while being in lawful custody at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters for sharing an obscene video, Lynch escaped.

Another charge stated that between May 1st, 2017 and May 29th, 2019, in Georgetown, having been permitted to stay in Guyana from November 16th, 2016 to April 29th, 2017, he overstayed.

Lynch was remanded to prison for the two additional charges and the matters were adjourned until July 19th for reports.