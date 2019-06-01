Man gets three years for armed robberies, illegal gun and ammo

A city magistrate yesterday sentenced a man to prison after he pleaded guilty to five charges, including three counts of armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Joshua Joseph was read the charges by Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Joseph was charged with possession of a .38 revolver without being the holder of a legal firearm licence and possession of four live .38 rounds of ammunition without being the holder of a legal firearm licence. Both offences were committed on May 29th, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

He also admitted that on May 29th, at Water Street, Georgetown, while in the company of another and armed with a gun, he robbed Satyanand Deosarran of $25,000 in cash and a $5,000 cellphone…..