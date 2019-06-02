Andaiye, revolutionary rights activist, dies at 77

Co-founder of Red Thread Guyana and former executive member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) Andaiye, AA, lost her battle with cancer on Friday and was yesterday remembered as a revolutionary, who fought hard to protect the rights of citizens and particularly women and children.

She was 77.

Andaiye wore many hats during her lifetime, including that of a writer, educator, activist and politician.

Three of her closest friends, Jocelyn Dow, Bonita Harris and Vanda Radzik, told Sunday Stabroek of the numerous contributions she had made over the years, which was an indication of the impact she had made.

Dow said she had always been a great admirer of Andaiye’s intellect and how she had used it to the benefit of poor people, particularly women and children…..