GRDB rejects Suriname envoy’s reported rice plague statement

The Guyana Rice Development Board has “categorically” rejected statements in Suriname’s De Ware Tijd’s online edition, DWTonline, quoting Suriname’s Ambassador to Guyana Ebu Jones as saying that an insect plague has broken out in the rice sector.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Board said some farmers’ fields in Region Six were affected by paddy bugs during the first crop of 2019.

Those paddy bug cases were dealt with by farmers. Paddy bugs are pests that affect paddy production globally. ….