Armed robbery accused remanded over theft of grass cutting supplies

A man accused of robbing another of $133,000 worth of grass cutting supplies, was on Friday refused bail by a city court.

It is alleged that Jason Allicock, while in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Edward Allen on May 28, at Brickdam, Georgetown. Allen also allegedly suffered several lacerations in the encounter, after Allicock used a cutlass to deliver the blows.

Allicock was brought to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge. Items taken in the robbery were a grass cutter, a bag, a grass cutter bottle and a pair of goggles, which amounted to a value of $133,000.

Prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail due to the serious nature of the charge. Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned to July 21.

