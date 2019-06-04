Guyana News

No upsurge despite ‘sensational’ crimes

– Top Cop

Leslie James

Commissioner of Police Leslie James yesterday maintained that despite a few “sensational” crimes of recent, there has not been an upsurge.

“….I wish to advise very, very clearly that there is no upsurge in crime in the state of Guyana. There have been a few sensational—what we referred to as sensational—crimes,” James told a press conference held at the Commissioner’s Conference room, Eve Leary yesterday afternoon.

Nonetheless, James said that like the citizens, the police force is also concerned about the occurrence of these crimes…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Labour Dep’t files charges against Guyana Stores over firing of porters, failure to pay severance

Labour Dep’t files charges against Guyana Stores over firing of porters, failure to pay severance

By

Court sets date for ruling on attempted murder charge against Daby

By

Wanted Black Bush man remanded on narcotics charge

By

Comments

Trending