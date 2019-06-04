No upsurge despite ‘sensational’ crimes

Commissioner of Police Leslie James yesterday maintained that despite a few “sensational” crimes of recent, there has not been an upsurge.

“….I wish to advise very, very clearly that there is no upsurge in crime in the state of Guyana. There have been a few sensational—what we referred to as sensational—crimes,” James told a press conference held at the Commissioner’s Conference room, Eve Leary yesterday afternoon.

Nonetheless, James said that like the citizens, the police force is also concerned about the occurrence of these crimes…..