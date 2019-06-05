Critical Region Five sea defence works slated to begin in two weeks

Works on the sea defence at Prospect, Mahaica, Region Five, and the surrounding areas are expected to begin within two weeks, according to head of the River and Sea Defence Department of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Kevin Samad.

Region Five Chairman Vickchand Ramphal had told Stabroek News on Monday that more than 600 farmers were vulnerable after critical sea defences were washed way due to intense high tides and overtopping.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday morning, Samad explained that within another two weeks works should start on the critical sections of the sea defences…..