Guyana News

Critical Region Five sea defence works slated to begin in two weeks

Kevin Samad

Works on the sea defence at Prospect, Mahaica, Region Five, and the surrounding areas are expected to begin within two weeks, according to head of the River and Sea Defence Department of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Kevin Samad.

Region Five Chairman Vickchand Ramphal had told Stabroek News on Monday that more than 600 farmers were vulnerable after critical sea defences were washed way due to intense high tides and overtopping.

Speaking to Stabroek News yesterday morning, Samad explained that within another two weeks works should start on the critical sections of the sea defences…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Bids in for operation of landfills

By

Kwebana cassava processing factory a first for Moruca

By
Muslims encouraged to join with non-Muslim brethren to celebrate end of Ramadan

Muslims encouraged to join with non-Muslim brethren to celebrate end of Ramadan

By

Comments

Trending