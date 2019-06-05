Guyana News

Man sentenced to eight years for part in friend’s death at Ann’s Grove

Linden Williams

Although he did not inflict the fatal wound, Linden Williams was yesterday morning sentenced to eight years behind bars for the unlawful killing of a friend.

Appearing before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown moments after the ceremonial opening of the June Demerara criminal assizes, Williams pleaded guilty to unlawfully killing Sydney Errol Campbell called ‘Bakey.’

He had originally been indicted for murder, to which he pleaded not guilty, and he admitted instead to the lesser offence manslaughter. 

Describing the incident which led to Campbell’s demise as “really, really stupid,” Justice Singh rhetorically asked whether Williams had recognised where his actions had landed him. ….

