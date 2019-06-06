Guyana News

Armed robbery victim drops case against accused

—youth still on remand pending another charge

Akeem Williams

A case involving an 18-year-old youth who allegedly robbed a woman of her motorcycle at gunpoint, was dismissed yesterday, after the complainant told the court that she no longer wished to proceed with the matter.

However, the youth was not freed, as he was recently remanded to prison on another armed robbery charge.

The charge read against Akeem Williams yesterday alleged that on January 19, at Rasville Housing Scheme, he, while being armed with a gun, robbed Akisha Moore of a motorcycle valued $285,000, property of Sajid Mohammed…..

