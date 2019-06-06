Guyana News

Man for trial over murder of `Bakey’ at Ann’s Grove

Semion Pompey

The trial of Semion Pompey, for the murder of Sydney Errol Campbell, is set to commence this morning at 9 before Justice Navindra Singh at the High Court in Georgetown.

The 12-member jury which will be hearing the case was empanelled on Tuesday following the ceremonial opening of the June criminal session for the county of Demerara.

The indictment against Pompey, to which he has pleaded not guilty, is that on January 1st, 2015  at Ann’s Grove he murdered Campbell, called ‘Bakey.’

The accused is being represented by attorneys Nigel Hughes, Ashley Henry and Ronald Daniels.

The state’s case, meanwhile, will be led by Prosecutor Teriq Mohammed, in association with Tuanna Hardy and Sarah Martin, who will be calling about 14 witnesses. 

