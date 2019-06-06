No basis for public trust in SARA due to violations – Nandlall

Even as he maintains that the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) is an illegal entity, former Attorney General Anil Nandlall says the agency needs to first make its annual reports public and prove that it actions are legally mandated before pursuing any alleged wrongdoings.

In the wake of SARA announcing that it has started investigating the issuance of about 20 oil exploration licences, Nandlall has echoed former People’s Progressive Party/Civic presidents Donald Ramotar and Bharrat Jagdeo in saying that the investigations should be done but SARA is too biased to conduct it.

“So, in the end, we have the constitutionality of the SARA Act being the subject of a legal challenge, we have the two most senior functionaries of SARA holding offices illegally and the agency, itself, has contravened its own legislation by not laying its annual report in the National Assembly. How can the public repose confidence and trust in such an organisation and those who constitute it?” Nandlall told Stabroek News…..